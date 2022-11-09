comscore Made in Hawaii event returns to Ala Moana
Made in Hawaii event returns to Ala Moana

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Made in Hawaii Festival returns to Ala Moana Center this weekend. An assortment of earrings were offered for sale at Le Mana Perles booth at the 25th annual Made in Hawaii Festival in August 2019.

Thanksgiving is on the horizon, so that means it’s time to get your early Christmas shopping started at the Made in Hawaii Festival. Read more

