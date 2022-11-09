Made in Hawaii event returns to Ala Moana
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Made in Hawaii Festival returns to Ala Moana Center this weekend. An assortment of earrings were offered for sale at Le Mana Perles booth at the 25th annual Made in Hawaii Festival in August 2019.
