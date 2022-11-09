Made in Hawaii event returns to Ala Moana

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thanksgiving is on the horizon, so that means it’s time to get your early Christmas shopping started at the Made in Hawaii Festival.

This year’s festival will again be held at Ala Moana Center, Level 3, Ewa wing, from Friday to Sunday. After years at the Blaisdell Center, the pandemic forced the 2020 festival to go virtual, and in 2021 organizers moved the festival to Ala Moana to take advantage of its outdoor location.

About 400 vendors are expected to be on hand this year, promoting locally made products including food, books, fashion, handmade crafts, jewelry and more, according to festival organizers.

Those interested in food will be pleased that live cooking demonstrations by top local chefs are returning to the festival. Among the chefs will be Randy Bangloy of the International Market Place’s Eating House 1849 (10:30 a.m. Friday), Nico Chaize of Nico’s Pier 38 (10:15 a.m. Saturday) and Keaka Lee of Kapa Hale in Kahala (11 a.m. Sunday).

Live entertainment also will enhance the shopping experience, with performances running from 12:30 to 4 p.m. daily. Among the performers lined up are Na Hoku Hanohano Award winners Bobby Moderow Jr., Keilana and Melveen Leed on Friday; Hoku Zuttermeister and Kawika Kahiapo on Saturday; and Del Beazley, and Robi Kahakalau performing with Kala‘e Camarillo on Sunday. Comedian Frank De Lima also appears at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

An alcoholic beverage tasting center will be available for those 21 or older. Kona Brewing Co., Lanikai Brewing Co. and Paradise Ciders will offer samples.

The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $13 for a timed, two-hour pass or $35 for all day.

Visit madeinhawaiifestival.com for information.