Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ulu — or breadfruit — is a grown-in-Hawaii ingredient that is ready for prime time. Read more

Ulu — or breadfruit — is a grown-in-Hawaii ingredient that is ready for prime time. Now that the Hawaii Ulu Cooperative has made frozen, ready-to-cook ulu widely available statewide, this nutritious, versatile starch is easier than ever to use.

This also makes it prime time for Sam Choy’s Ulu Cookbook by the veteran chef who has been enjoying breadfruit since his small-kid days in Laie. Choy partnered with Hawaii Ulu Cooperative and the late cookbook editor Gay Wong to produce the dozens of recipes, from pupu to desserts.

Meet Choy and Tamara Butterbaugh, representing the co-op, at a book signing, noon-2 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 12) at Barnes & Noble Ala Moana. The book is available at most bookstores or through Mutual Publishing online at mutualpublishing.com.

Meanwhile, try this hearty salad, which features chunks of breadfruit and hearts of palm. Use fresh, whole breadfruit if you can find it, or look for the co-op’s frozen, par-cooked product at many supermarkets and Longs Drugs stores. Go to eatbreadfruit.com and use the product locator to find stores near you. Breadfruit may also be ordered for shipping from the same website.

Hearts of palm are farmed on the Big Island, but can be difficult to find on Oahu. Canned varieties, however, are easy to find in supermarkets.

Ulu with Hearts of Palm

Ingredients:

• 2 cups cubed mature ulu, steamed

• 1 (7-ounce) can hearts of palm, sliced (see note)

• 1 pint cherry tomatoes, sliced

• 1/2 red onion, sliced thinly

• 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

• 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and toss gently. Serves 2.

Note:

If you are able to get fresh hearts of palm, remove the hard outer core.

The tender center part may be used raw in this recipe, or blanch lightly in boiling water, cool in an ice-water bath and slice.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including salt to taste): 570 calories, 28 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 450 mg sodium, 82 g carbohydrate, 8 g fiber, 28 g sugar, 7 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.