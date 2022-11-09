Mac and cheese? Yes, please

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Macaroni and cheese is the ultimate comfort food, and Aloha Mac Shack’s food truck menu is centered on this cheesy concoction.

“At Aloha Mac Shack, we serve the best macaroni and cheese on the island of Oahu — possibly on all the islands of Hawaii,” says chef Rodger White, owner of Aloha Mac Shack. “We’re about 3 months old, and we’re just trying to serve the people of Hawaii that goodness. We have some special cheese blends in there and we’re working on making it a looser consistency, so it just drizzles down.”

The Mac Shack burger and fries (single $11.50, double $14.50) is one of the most popular dishes. The burger is topped with a generous scoop of mac and cheese, along with lettuce, tomato and onion. The fried chicken plate ($16) is another customer favorite, and comes with one scoop of rice, one scoop of mac and cheese, and your choice of Grandma’s potato salad or barbecue baked beans.

“If you love a burger and you love mac and cheese, we’ll send you on a very flavorful journey with that one,” White says. “I’ve been told by some of my friends that our fried chicken is their favorite fried chicken. We put chicken thighs in a special brine, and it has a special blend of seasonings.”

The deep-fried mac and cheese bites ($10) are a newer item, but are quickly becoming popular. Other menu items include steak plates ($16), Mac Shack dog ($15) — a hot dog wrapped in mac and cheese, then breaded and deep-fried — and Mac Shack chicken wrap and fries ($15).

You can find Aloha Mac Shack at Residence Inn by Marriott Oahu Kapolei on Mondays (4-8 p.m.) — the hotel features a rotating lineup of trucks at its daily Food Truck Inn — and at various pop-ups around Oahu. Follow the biz on Instagram for updates on its location.

“Come through and let us know we’re the kings of macaroni and cheese,” White says.

Aloha Mac Shack

Various locations (check social media for updates)

808-436-3740

Instagram: @alohamacshack

How to order: In person only

How to pay: Cash, credit cards and Apple Pay accepted