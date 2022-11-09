comscore November specials
Chew on This | Crave

November specials

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 3:07 p.m.
  • “Let Them Eat Cake” Swirl ($8.50) and Cup ($10.50). PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
  • Grande Size Sundae ($15). PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
  • Pork Gyoza Set ($9). PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
  • Stone Pot Bibimbap ($23.95), Spanish Saba ($25.95), Shoyu Chicken ($21.95) and Abalone Escargot ($15.95). PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

From desserts to savory dishes, a variety of restaurants offer limited-time specials available in November only. Check out the following. Read more

Previous Story
A hearty salad
Next Story
The bar is open!

Scroll Up