November specials

From desserts to savory dishes, a variety of restaurants offer limited-time specials available in November only. Check out the following.

Milky Cereal Bar

Located in Ka Makana Alii, Milky Cereal Bar is celebrating its one-year anniversary. The dessert shop’s November special is aptly called “Let Them Eat Cake.” The flavor features birthday cake ice cream mixed with Fruity Pebbles cereal, and is topped with rainbow sprinkles and a candle. Choose between a swirl (mini $7.50, regular $8.50) or cup (mini $9.50, regular $10.50).

Milky Cereal Bar

91-5431 Kapolei Pkwy., Kapolei

808-670-2764

milkyhawaii.com

Instagram: @milky.hawaii

Via Gelato

For all of November, enjoy a fall favorite — pumpkin crunch — in a sundae form at this Kaimuki dessert shop.

These seasonal sundaes include housemade pumpkin crunch pieces, vanilla and pumpkin crunch gelato (one scoop of each if you get a larger size), whipped cream, cinnamon and roasted pecans.

This sundae is like pumpkin pie taken to the next level. Minuto-size sundaes cost $8, while grande-size sundaes are $15.

Via Gelato

1142 12th Ave., Honolulu

808-732-2800

viagelatohawaii.com

Instagram: @viagelatohawaii

Camado Ramen Tavern

Waikiki-based Camado Ramen Tavern is offering 50% off select lunch items for a limited time. Enjoy dis counts like $4 pork gyoza (five pieces), $3.50 Kirin Ichiban pints and $9 pork gyoza sets (sets include house-made pork gyoza, rice, chicken soup and kimchi).

Diners can also enjoy the eatery’s ongoing ramen combo special. If you order any ramen during lunch, you can add on a mini donburi for $4.

Choices include mini char siu rice bowl and mini mapo tofu rice bowl.

Starting this month, the ramen shop will be open on Sundays.

For every Sunday in November, kids under age 10 can enjoy a free ramen (tonkotsu or shoyu) and juice.

Camado Ramen Tavern

320 Lewers Ste. 1F, Waikiki

808-909-8008

camadoramentavern-waikiki.com

Instagram: @Camado_Ramen_Tavern.Hi

O’Kims Korean Kitchen

This Chinatown restaurant offers a rotating selection of monthly specials. During November, customers can enjoy dishes like abalone escargot with house-based focaccia ($15.95), tofu pork kimchi ($13.95), shoyu chicken ($21.95), Spanish saba with garlic chips ($25.95) and stone pot bibimbap ($23.95).

The stone pot bibimbap is served with a flavorful seaweed soup, and the shoyu chicken dish — a twist on a local favorite — features a braised whole chicken in soy sauce served with long rice noodles and sweet potato espuma. It’s predicted to be a local favorite.

O’Kims Korean Kitchen

1028 Nuuanu Ave., Kaimuki

okimshawaii.com

808-537-3787

Instagram: @Okims_Honolulu