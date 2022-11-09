November specials
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 3:07 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
“Let Them Eat Cake” Swirl ($8.50) and Cup ($10.50). PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Grande Size Sundae ($15). PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Pork Gyoza Set ($9). PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
-
Stone Pot Bibimbap ($23.95), Spanish Saba ($25.95), Shoyu Chicken ($21.95) and Abalone Escargot ($15.95). PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree