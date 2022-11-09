comscore Plant-based pizza options
  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 3:21 p.m.
  • The author didn’t miss real cheese on Floralia’s margherita pizza ($17), one of the handful of plant-based pizzas offered on the menu. PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
  • Pesto Royale ($20) with basil pesto and nut goat cheese. PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
  • The Great Pumpkin ($23) was a recent fall special. PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
  • Pepperoni pizza ($18) with mushrooms ($2) and kalamata olives ($2). PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
  • An electric bus now serves as the kitchen at Floralia. PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

Vegan restaurants signal assurance that none of their ingredients can be called into question, so each new entry to the scene gives reason to cheer. Among them is Floralia, a pizza spot that has set down roots in a parking lot in the industrial area behind Kapiolani Drive-Thru Car Wash after years of being known as the mobile operation What it Dough. Read more

