Taste the flavors of Hawaii

Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa invites the community to its new exciting event: Koloa Rum Dinner at 6 p.m. on Nov. 17. Guests will indulge in the flavors of Hawaii with a prix fixe dining experience comprising five decadent courses complemented with various Koloa Rum cocktails. The dinner will include fresh ahi, seared scallops, beautifully grilled lamb chops and a pineapple upside-down cake to finish off the incredible meal.

The cost is $130 per person and the dinner is available to resort guests and the public. Visit eventbrite.com (and search “Koloa Rum dinner”) to make your reservations.

A fun Friday night

What the Truck?! invites the whole ohana to the fourth food truck night at its newest location, Kakaako Makai at Ward (1011 Ala Moana Blvd.) this Friday, Nov.

11. From 5 to 9 p.m., family and friends can enjoy local food trucks that highlight a variety of foods, pupu and drinks from more than 20 vendors. Dine under the stars and café lights while listening to live music as you enjoy your meal. Free parking is available on Ahui Street.

Attend What the Truck?! at Waikele Center on the first and third Friday of the month and at Kakaako Makai at Ward on the second Friday of the month.

For more information about this and upcoming events, go online to by-my-standards.com.

A soothing new blend

Having trouble sleeping at night? Pick up Tea Chest Hawaii’s new blend, MAHINA | For Sleep, which includes chamomile, valerian root and passionflower — all ingredients proven to promote better rest.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, 1 in 3 American adults suffer from insufficient sleep. MAHINA, which means moonlight in Hawaiian, will help remedy that. It also includes Hawaii-grown mamaki and moringa, two superfoods packed with antioxidants and plant-based nutrients.

All Tea Chest Hawaii’s blends can be served hot or cold. Products are available online at teachest.com, Amazon and leading retailers in Hawaii including CVS Longs Drugs stores and Whole Foods.

Visit teachest.com for more information.

Local brewery expands

Honolulu Beerworks will be expanding to Kapalama Kai — a district known for food and beverage manufacturing and distribution — with a new production facility in mid-2023.

“We’re excited for this next phase of Honolulu Beerworks and am heartened to be part of the Kapalama Kai community,” states owner Geoffrey Seideman.

The business also has plans to open a tasting room at the 23,000-square-foot space in Kamehameha Schools’ Waiakamilo Industrial Complex in the future. It joins a diverse group of occupants in Kapalama Kai that supports Hawaii’s food systems industry.

Visit kapalamakai.com and honolulubeerworks.com to learn more.

A charming collaboration

Big Island Candies and Eden in Love have partnered together to bring customers some sweet goodies and an adorable tote. The medium-sized nylon bag features a medley of Big Island Candies’ signature treats with smiling faces and some of the boutique’s iconic characters.

This lovable tote is included in a bundled set with four packages of confections: a 6-ounce bag of macadamia nut toffee, a 6-ounce bag of cocoa dusted chocolate almonds, a 7.5-ounce box of macadamia nut shortbread and a 10-ounce box of dark chocolate-covered macadamia nut brownies. Purchase it online or at the Hilo Flagship Store and Factory for $72, or for $75 at the Ala Moana location.

Fore more information, visit bigislandcandies.com.

Spice up your holiday meal

Popeyes returns with its fan-favorite Cajun turkey just in time for the Thanksgiving season.

The turkeys are now available in-store and at the drive-thru at Popeyes Hawaii’s Dillingham, Kapahulu, Pearl City, Waipahu and Mililani locations, with an early-bird price of $74.99 (prices will increase to $79.99 after Nov.17). It is sold pre-cooked and frozen, and feeds approximately eight to 12 people. Also check out Popeyes’ signature sides like creamy Cajun mashed potatoes and Cajun fries. Customers can get three large sides for $19.99 (with a $1 upcharge for mac and cheese) through the end of this year.

Popeyes Hawaii locations will be open during the holidays. Visit popeyeshawaii.com for more information and holiday hours.

Indulge this Thanksgiving season

TBD … by Vikram Garg presents its four-course Thanksgiving dinner for patrons to enjoy this holiday season. Guests can indulge in an appetizer of charcuterie and cheese with Lehua honey and sourdough bread, followed by a butternut squash velouté soup. The main course gives a selection of organic turkey with giblet gravy and cranberry chutney; koji aged rib-eye steak with mushrooms and soy-peppercorn sauce; or the lobster, shrimp and fish “shabu shabu” with seafood nage and koshihikari rice. Accompaniments include green apple, roasted Brussels sprouts and pommes mousseline. The meal will be finished with a delicious pecan pie served with bourbon ice cream.

The Thanksgiving dinner is $120 per guest (optional wine pairing is an additional $49). Visit tbdhawaii.com for more information.

Recipes from across the Islands

Hawaii’s Community Cookbook comprises more than 600 recipes from 50 of Hawaii’s most valued community cookbooks. Keeping culture and tradition alive, recipes have been passed down from generation to generation to highlight the unique and diverse flavors of Hawaii.

Readers will enjoy local favorites like chicken hekka, coconut fish and pulehu ribs, along with easily made meals such as mochiko chicken and saimin. Highlighting dishes from all across the islands, home cooks can create West Kauai’s curry, Hilo’s mango brown betty, Hana’s paniola barbecued ribs or Molokai’s crab soup.

Hawaii’s Community Cookbook ($24.95) is available at mutualpublishing.com, Mutual’s Kaimuki office bookstore and local bookstores throughout the state.