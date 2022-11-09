comscore The bar is open!
  • By Alicia Yamachika
  • Today
  • Updated 3:50 p.m.
  • DRINK PHOTO BY ALICIA YAMACHIKA

I teach my bartenders that, if you truly want to control the crowd, use your eyes. Once your guest feels acknowledged, a simple, “I’ll be right with you,” will go a long way. Read more

