Hawaii News

Hearing for fishing rules at monument set for Oahu

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:57 p.m.

A public hearing to discuss fishing regulations at the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument will be held on Oahu as fisheries managers decide how to encourage noncommercial fishing within the monument. Read more

