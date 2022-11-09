Kokua Line: How much longer will Maui recreation area be closed?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Can you find out when Hawaii residents can once again access Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area on Maui? It has been closed for almost a year, since the big storm. The park is used by hunters (much needed with axis deer problems), campers, hikers, bikers, paragliders, bird-watchers, photographers and more. Even a partial opening would be appreciated as there are few alternatives.

Answer: Reopening has been postponed to 2023, some 14 months after a December storm washed out gulch crossings and downed trees, cutting off access to the recreation area in the Kula Forest Reserve, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The DLNR previously announced Nov. 15 as the anticipated reopening date, but updated its website last week after we asked whether that date was on track. Now the website says Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area will remain closed until late January or mid-February.

We received no response from the DLNR’s communications office to our initial email Nov. 2, or to a follow-up email Tuesday asking why the reopening was delayed.

Last year’s storm caused extensive damage throughout the Kula Forest Reserve, and the DLNR said Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area would remain closed until access roads throughout the reserve were safe to traverse. In June the department said in a news release that crews were working to clear and repair roads and trails and that the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife was “preparing major road reconstruction projects at two of the main gulch crossings on Waipoli Access Road.” At that point, reconstruction was expected to wrap up by Nov. 15, and public access was to be restored in certain areas. However, with the update, the whole recreation area will be closed until early 2023.

The DLNR website describes Polipoli’s extensive trail system through a forest “reminiscent of the conifer forests of the Pacific Northwest coast” and says the recreation area offers sweeping views of Central and West Maui, Kahoolawe, Molokai and Lanai in clear weather. Activities when it was open included camping, hunting and hiking.

Q: Does that lady still collect greeting cards, station­ery, etc., for the Christmas boxes?

A: Yes. Email Marilyn Gilbert at gil.aloha@hawaiian tel.net to arrange delivery of your items, which she’ll put to use in her volunteer work for the evangelical Christian group Samaritan’s Purse, which gives Christmas presents to needy children around the world. Gilbert is busy this time of year, packing boxes for Christmas delivery, so she might not get back to you immediately. However, she does accept items all year and said in October that she could use help storing them. Anyone who has storage space to share may email her as well.

Auwe

It seems that with the recent surge in tourists and their rental cars in Hawaii, the impatient tooting at intersections controlled by traffic lights has increased in frequency and loudness. Auwe! — E.K.

Mahalo

On Thursday I was heading to TheHandi-Van pickup point at the St. Francis Medical Office Building on my power wheelchair. It had just rained, and I hit a slippery spot and slid off the sidewalk. Luckily, I was able to brace myself and did not go upside down. I was upright but could not move. From nowhere a guardian angel appeared to my rescue. She pulled my wheels back on to the sidewalk and steadied me through the slick spot. If not for her help, I might have flipped over and been injured. My angel was gone in a flash, and I failed to get her name. I am a truly grateful senior citizen. — K.W.

