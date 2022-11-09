comscore Maui man pleads guilty for role in drug trafficking ring
Hawaii News

Maui man pleads guilty for role in drug trafficking ring

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:52 p.m.

A 43-year-old Maui man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl for his role in a drug trafficking organization that operated for a decade between Maui, Hawaii island and the East Bay area of Northern California. Read more

