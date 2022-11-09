comscore Newcomer Tokuda joins Hawaii’s congressional team
Hawaii News

Newcomer Tokuda joins Hawaii’s congressional team

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:26 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER AND COURTESY PHOTO Pictured are U.S. Rep. Ed Case and U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / NOV. 2 The west front of the U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington before sunrise.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Jill Tokuda

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz and U.S. Rep. Ed Case kept their seats Tuesday and will be joined by newcomer Jill Tokuda, who prevailed in the race for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District. Read more

