Coldwell Banker Realty has hired the following new agents for its Diamond Head-Kahala office:

>> Realtor Carla Aiello, previously from Locations LLC.

>> Realtor Carol A. Parker, previously an adjunct professor at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

>> Realtor Kendall Scialabba, previously from eXp Realty in Westchester, N.Y.

>> Realtor-associate Kartik Shah, currently a dual agent for the firm’s Honolulu and Portola Valley, Calif., offices.

>> Realtor Monty Makelani Tuha, previously at Century 21 North Homes Realty in Tacoma, Wash., and currently a dual agent in Honolulu and Washington.

