comscore ‘Iolani captures Co-Ed cheerleading crown; Moanalua wins All-Girls
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

‘Iolani captures Co-Ed cheerleading crown; Moanalua wins All-Girls

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER The Moanalua Na Menehune burst out in cheer after winning the All-Girls division title.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER

    The Moanalua Na Menehune burst out in cheer after winning the All-Girls division title.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER The ‘Iolani Raiders celebrated after earning first place in the Co-Ed team division Tuesday at the Cheerleading State Championships at the SimplFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER

    The ‘Iolani Raiders celebrated after earning first place in the Co-Ed team division Tuesday at the Cheerleading State Championships at the SimplFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

‘Iolani’s latest state championship is an overnight success — six years in the making. Read more

Previous Story
Standout WR Kalili feels a special connection to Nanakuli

Scroll Up