‘Iolani captures Co-Ed cheerleading crown; Moanalua wins All-Girls
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER
The Moanalua Na Menehune burst out in cheer after winning the All-Girls division title.
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER
The ‘Iolani Raiders celebrated after earning first place in the Co-Ed team division Tuesday at the Cheerleading State Championships at the SimplFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.
