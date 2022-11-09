Warriors getting players back, on limited basis

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There were many happy returns in Manoa, with several key University of Hawaii football players rejoining the active roster on Tuesday. Read more

There were many happy returns in Manoa, with several key University of Hawaii football players rejoining the active roster on Tuesday.

Center Eliki Tanuvasa, left guard Stephan Bernal-Wendt, slotback Koali Nishigaya, wideout Jonah Panoke and safety Meki Pei were among the Rainbow Warriors to receive medical clearance to compete in Saturday’s game against Utah State at the Ching Complex.

Tanuvasa started the first five games before being held out of the opening lineup for the next five with a variety of ailments that he collectively described as being “all bus’ up.”

“I had a couple things to let heal, but now that I’m rested, I’m ready to go,” Tanuvasa said.

Bernal-Wendt, who started six of the first seven games, missed three games because of an injury.

Solo Vaipulu, who is on track to redshirt this season, started at left guard the past three games. Because of an NCAA amendment allowing a player to appear in up to four games and still maintain a redshirt status, Vaipulu can still return as a sixth-year senior in 2023.

Coach Timmy Chang said the redshirt rule and Vaipulu’s availability were helpful in the Warriors weathering the injuries to the interior line. “We’ll play (Vaipulu) one more game and shut him down and have him ready to go next season,” Chang said.

Nishigaya is also on a game count entering the Warriors’ final three games of the season. Nishigaya recovered from a broken foot suffered in December to play in two games this season. He has missed the past three games because of an injury. Nishigaya will be limited to two more games to protect his redshirt status. Nishigaya, a slotback, is one of the Warriors’ best route runners. He also has experience in the run-and-shoot concepts UH has been incrementally introducing this season.

Panoke, who is a member of the Warriors’ leadership committee, suffered a broken clavicle against Duquesne on Sept. 17. It was initially announced Panoke would miss the remaining nine games of the season. But two weeks ago, he began participating in non-contact drills. With an opening on the travel roster, Panoke went on the recent trip to Fresno State.

Panoke has been cleared to compete, and with lobbying from quarterback Brayden Schager, received expanded reps during Tuesday’s practice. Panoke said he is prepared to “full go” this weekend.

Similar to Nishigaya, Panoke played in Saint Louis School’s run-and-shoot offense. He was helpful in tutoring the UH receivers on reading coverages. “It’s like the back of my hand,” Panoke said of the four-wide schemes. “It’s something I always ran since my high school days.”

The Warriors’ best defensive effort came against San Diego State on Oct. 8, when Pei and Peter Manuma were paired as the safeties. But Pei suffered a turf toe on his left foot that game, and aggravated it against Nevada. He missed the next four games.

“I didn’t think this would stop me that long,” Pei said of the injury. “It sucked not being able to play. I was doing all right. Hopefully, I can make a comeback, keep this thing healthy, keep my precautions with it, and get back into it slowly.”