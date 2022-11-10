Letter: Cloth diapers best for babies, environment

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Why are we having drives to supply mothers with paper baby diapers?

Paper diapers are among the worst land and water polluters. They appear on beaches, gutters and empty lots, and sometimes stuff up toilets.

I used cloth diapers for my babies here in Hawaii along with plastic pants. Cloth diapers last forever. I know because I still use mine for wiping, oiling the furniture and drying dishes. They are wonderful!

Here in Hawaii, I let the babies wander around our fenced yard with no pants. (Watch out for too much sun.)

Yes, we could also donate laundry soap, Clorox and small flushable inserts. Paper diapers are expensive and cause diaper rash because parents don’t notice their babies are wet.

Gretchen Gould

Kaneohe

