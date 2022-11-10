Letter: Reelecting politicians will yield same results

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The definition of insanity is often stated as doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome. Our 5-step election cycle seems to fit. Read more

The definition of insanity is often stated as doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome. Our 5-step election cycle seems to fit.

Step 1. Spend two, four, six years grumbling about the high cost of ineffective, inefficient and corrupt government.

Step 2. Reelect incumbents or their chosen successors — except for those ticketed for DUI since the last election — and approve all ballot initiatives that will add more (usually unnecessarily duplicative) layers of bureaucracy and their attendant cost to taxpayers.

Step 3. Expect a different result than “more of the same old, same old.”

Step 4. Be amazed/disappointed when it doesn’t turn out that way.

Step 5. Return to Step 1.

Paul Scheftel

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter