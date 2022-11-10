Letter: Solutions, not slogans, to fix Hawaii’s problems

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I didn’t think that Hawaii residents fell so easily for vague campaign slogans like, “I’m going to make housing more affordable.” (You can’t. Supply and demand has, is, and always will be, king.) Read more

Or, “I’m going to end homelessness.” (You can’t. You lack the guts to take the difficult steps necessary to end this problem and actually serve the people who pay your salary. In four years, homelessness will be worse and you’ll make another excuse to get re-elected).

In a time where Hawaii residents need leaders, not good intentions, voters elected two people who are great at slogans and TV commercials but lack the stamina to do the work that’s really necessary to solve the problems facing Hawaii.

In short: They’ve been duped.

Bret Hill Bashara

Ewa Beach

