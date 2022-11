Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaiian Humane Society and the dogs in its care have a need: more space. They hope that humans in the community can help with short-term fostering to ease the high canine count (see hawaiianhumanesociety.org/couch-crashers).

The society covers some costs of caring for dogs in homes, including supplies and veterinary care. Meanwhile, people who may have contemplated getting a dog now have a chance to take a test run, and the dogs get a respite from shelter life. Win-win-win.