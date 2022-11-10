comscore City declines to restore public access to the radio traffic of first responders
Hawaii News

City declines to restore public access to the radio traffic of first responders

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, left, and Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan joined representatives from emergency medical services and the fire department for a meeting with local news organizations Wednesday at Honolulu Hale to discuss restoring public access to the radio traffic of first responders.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, left, and Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan joined representatives from emergency medical services and the fire department for a meeting with local news organizations Wednesday at Honolulu Hale to discuss restoring public access to the radio traffic of first responders.

Public access to non-tactical radio traffic of Honolulu police, firefighters, emergency medical services workers and ocean safety personnel will remain restricted for at least the next 90 days as Honolulu Hale has opted not to enter into an agreement with Hawaii media to restore access. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Calvin Yamasaki, Matthew Teters, Zev Tovian and Cheryl Kozai

Scroll Up