comscore Exchange rate, inventory moves sink Cyanotech sales
Hawaii News

Exchange rate, inventory moves sink Cyanotech sales

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:03 a.m.

Kona-based microalgae products producer Cyanotech Corp. reported Wednesday that its sales plunged 45% in its fiscal second quarter due to a confluence of events that is prompting the company to tighten its cost structure. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Calvin Yamasaki, Matthew Teters, Zev Tovian and Cheryl Kozai

Scroll Up