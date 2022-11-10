comscore Gov.-elect Josh Green considering new ways to address old problems in Hawaii
Hawaii News

Gov.-elect Josh Green considering new ways to address old problems in Hawaii

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:02 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Green was joined by his daughter, Maia, and son, Sam, after the first printout was released Tuesday night at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Green was joined by his daughter, Maia, and son, Sam, after the first printout was released Tuesday night at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, a tired Gov.-elect Josh Green worked in his Capitol office Wednesday after winning the election Tuesday night.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    At top, a tired Gov.-elect Josh Green worked in his Capitol office Wednesday after winning the election Tuesday night.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Josh Green spoke to supporters after the first printout Tuesday night at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Josh Green spoke to supporters after the first printout Tuesday night at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

Gov.-elect Josh Green won office on Tuesday by the largest vote percentage in state history and with the greatest margin of victory, according to his office, and plans to translate that momentum and support into an early and big vision for the state and its residents even before he’s inaugurated Dec. 5. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Calvin Yamasaki, Matthew Teters, Zev Tovian and Cheryl Kozai

Scroll Up