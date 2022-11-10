Kokua Line: When should son sign up for own health insurance?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: I got a letter and so did my son about him signing up on HealthCare.gov if he can’t be on my health insurance anymore. But he doesn’t turn 26 until next year. Does he have to do this now?

Answer: No, but it would be wise for him to start researching his options. As the letter from the Internal Revenue Service says, “many young adults who have coverage through a parent’s employer-­sponsored health insurance plan lose that coverage because eligibility rules change at age 26.” The letters are being delivered during the open enrollment period — Nov. 1 through Jan. 15 — for 2023 coverage through the Affordable Care Act health insurance marketplace HealthCare.gov.

People may sign up outside the open enrollment period if a significant life event qualifies them for a “special enrollment period,” which includes losing health insurance because they’re aging out of a parent’s policy, according to the website. A special enrollment period starts 60 days before coverage is lost and ends 60 days after.

Coverage under a parent’s job-based plan usually ends during or shortly after the dependent’s 26th birthday month; check with your plan or employer for the exact date.

Potential options for your son’s future health insurance include enrolling in his own job-based plan, buying health insurance on the marketplace or qualifying for Medicaid. See more at healthcare.gov/turning-26.

Q: I don’t have to file Hawaii income taxes because of low income, but my son said I should have this year to get the rebate. Is it too late?

A: No, Hawaii residents have until the end of this year to file a 2021 state income tax return to receive the Act 115 rebate, which is $100 or $300 per eligible exemption, depending on your income and filing status. Eligible people who file their Hawaii return now through Dec. 31 can expect to receive their Act 115 rebate up to 10 weeks after filing if they are eligible for an electronic direct deposit or up to 12 weeks after filing if they are to receive a paper check, according to the state Department of Taxation.

Q: Regarding TV disposal, years ago I set one out for bulky pickup by the city. Is that still allowed?

A: Yes, by appointment. When you schedule the bulky pickup date you must specify what you will leave at the curb for collection, up to five items. See honolulu.gov/opala for more information and to reserve a date.

Q: When they start enforcing the Real ID to fly, will little kids need them?

A: No, as long as an accompanying adult does. The Transportation Security Administration “does not require children under 18 to provide identification when traveling with a companion within the United States. The companion will need acceptable identification,” according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Real ID enforcement is expected to begin May 3, at which point adult passengers will need a federally compliant ID to board domestic aircraft.

Q: Will satellite city halls be open Friday?

A: No. All of Oahu’s satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed for Veterans Day, according to the city’s Department of Customer Services.

Mahalo to Hawaii’s elections staff and volunteers, who put in hard work to make sure those who are eligible can exercise their right to vote and participate in our democracy. I have taken these folks for granted in the past but now I notice and appreciate them more! — Oahu voter

On Wednesday at about 6:20 a.m. on the mauka corner of Kapiolani Boulevard and Cooke Street, I dropped a key by the bus stop. I couldn’t see it because it was dark. I asked a young man at the bus stop if he could see a key. With his sharp eyes, he was able to find it. — Mahalo, Andrew

