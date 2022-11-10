comscore Omicron subvariants BQ.1, BQ.1.1 gain ground in Hawaii
Hawaii News

Omicron subvariants BQ.1, BQ.1.1 gain ground in Hawaii

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The evolution of the virus driving the COVID-19 pandemic continues, with the latest chapter being the rise of omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1. The two, described as among the most immune-evasive variants yet, are gaining ground in Hawaii as well as nationwide. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Calvin Yamasaki, Matthew Teters, Zev Tovian and Cheryl Kozai

Scroll Up