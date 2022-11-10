On the Move: Calvin Yamasaki, Matthew Teters, Zev Tovian and Cheryl Kozai

Tanaka of Tokyo Restaurants has announced the promotion of Calvin Yamasaki to chief financial officer. Yamasaki also will continue to act as the company’s administrative vice president and work directly with the president in regard to financial strategy and implementation. Yamasaki joined the company 22 years ago.

Kaiser Permanente has hired the following physicians:

>> Matthew Teters to the family medicine department of the Maui Lani medical office. Teters previously was a family medicine physician at Beacon Health System in Granger, Ind.

>> Zev Tovian to the hospital medicine department of the Maui Lani medical office and patient care at Maui Memorial Medical Center. Tovian previously was a hospitalist and director of hospital medicine at St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka, Calif.

Rehab Hospital of the Pacific has hired Cheryl Kozai, RN, FACHE, as its new vice president, clinical services and chief nursing officer. Kozai has 18 years of experience in nursing leadership, business development, practice management and health care finance. Kozai most recently was senior director of integrated health services at Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.