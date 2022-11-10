comscore Revival of Red Hill fueling operations feared
Revival of Red Hill fueling operations feared

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 p.m.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply’s top official expressed concern Wednesday that the Navy might try to revive its underground Red Hill storage tanks at some point in the future for fuel use, despite the Department of Defense’s assurances to the contrary. Read more

