comscore Playwright Lee Cataluna to hold book signing
News

Playwright Lee Cataluna to hold book signing

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:16 a.m.

Hawaii author and playwright Lee Cataluna will read and sign her new book, “Flowers of Hawai‘i and Other Plays,” from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at da Shop: books + curiosities in Kaimuki. Read more

