Playwright Lee Cataluna to hold book signing

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii author and playwright Lee Cataluna will read and sign her new book, “Flowers of Hawai‘i and Other Plays,” from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at da Shop: books + curiosities in Kaimuki. Read more

Hawaii author and playwright Lee Cataluna will read and sign her new book, “Flowers of Hawai‘i and Other Plays,” from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at da Shop: books + curiosities in Kaimuki.

Published last month by Bamboo Ridge Press, the book features scripts and photos from four plays, illuminating local life and culture with Cataluna’s brand of humor and style, written in the past 12 years.

It includes the title play, “Flowers of Hawai‘i,” and three others: “Aloha Attire,” “The Great Kaua‘i Train Robbery” and “Uncle’s Regularly Scheduled Garage Party is Cancelled Tonight.”

Introductory notes give readers insight into her inspirations for each play and include some background and production history. “The Great Kaua‘i Train Robbery” was inspired by the true story of Cataluna’s great-grandmother’s brother, who was wrongly convicted in Hawaii’s only train heist.

The award-winning playwright and former Honolulu Star-Advertiser columnist has authored many popular plays, including “Folks You Meet in Longs.” The play was produced by Kumu Kahua Theatre in 2003 and remounted in 2004; it was published as a book in 2005 and is in its sixth printing, according to Bamboo Ridge Press.

For more information, call 808-626-1481 or visit ­bambooridge.org.