Le Jardin trio, Punahou pair sign letters of intent
By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:24 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Le Jardin volleyball players signed letters of intent on Wednesday at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. Gennevia “Nene” Hawkins is heading to Cal State Bakersfield, Reese Diersbock is going to UC Davis and Sydnee Walker signed with UC Colorado Springs.
PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Punahou volleyball players Koen Makaula and Melie Vaioleti put pen to paper on Wednesday at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. Makaula is headed to Nevada, while Vaioleti will be a libero at Brown.
PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Five Punahou soccer players made their decisions on Wednesday. Candace Ching (Nevada), Ellie Gusman (South Dakota State), Mia Hashimoto (Gonzaga), Dalen Lau (Sacramento State) and Xevani Salanoa (Westminster) all signed with their respective schools at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.