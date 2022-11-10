comscore Le Jardin trio, Punahou pair sign letters of intent
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Le Jardin trio, Punahou pair sign letters of intent

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.
  • PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM Le Jardin volleyball players signed letters of intent on Wednesday at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. Gennevia “Nene” Hawkins is heading to Cal State Bakersfield, Reese Diersbock is going to UC Davis and Sydnee Walker signed with UC Colorado Springs.

  • PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM Punahou volleyball players Koen Makaula and Melie Vaioleti put pen to paper on Wednesday at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. Makaula is headed to Nevada, while Vaioleti will be a libero at Brown.

  • PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM Five Punahou soccer players made their decisions on Wednesday. Candace Ching (Nevada), Ellie Gusman (South Dakota State), Mia Hashimoto (Gonzaga), Dalen Lau (Sacramento State) and Xevani Salanoa (Westminster) all signed with their respective schools at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

Le Jardin coach Lee Lamb was on hand to see three of his seniors sign with a college program during the Education 1st national letter-of-intent signing ceremony at Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on Wednesday morning. Read more

