comscore Maryknoll girls rally to beat Campbell in Black and Gold Classic
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Maryknoll girls rally to beat Campbell in Black and Gold Classic

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.

Ciera Tugade-Agasiva scored 11 of her 16 points in the second half as Maryknoll girls basketball team rallied from an 11-point deficit for a 54-50 win over Campbell on Wednesday night at McKinley Student Council Gymnasium. Read more

Previous Story
Warriors getting players back, on limited basis
Next Story
Scoreboard – Nov. 10, 2022

Scroll Up