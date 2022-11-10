Natural fit: Coach Les’ granddaughter, Madixx Muramoto, signs with Hawaii
By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:46 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER
Nolan Souza
PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Madixx Muramoto, the granddaughter of former UH coach Les Murakami, signed a letter of intent with the University of Hawaii on Wednesday. Celebrating the achievement were family friends and members, Lila Kuraya, Kris Murakami (Madixx’s mother), Coach Les, Madixx, Phyllis Ibara, Richard Muramoto (Madixx’s father) and Dot Murakami.