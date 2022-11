Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There are so many origin stories about the name Nanakuli. From Samuel Kamakau to Mary Kawena Pukui to many residents of the Valley, there were always a variety of origin stories.

From Samuel Kamakau to Mary Kawena Pukui to many residents of the Valley, there were always a variety of origin stories.

Kamakau’s explanation centers on a chief named Kahahana, the removal of bones from burial places to make arrows and hooks. A protest by Ka‘opulupulu, kahuna and followers included the tattooing of their knees (kuli).

The more common story is one shared by Simeona Nawa‘a with Pukui in 1945. That involved the scarcity of water in the valley, the lack of produce and the people’s inability to offer food and water to passers-by. “So the place they lived was called Nana, or look, and kuli, or deaf.” (Hawaiian Ethnological Notes, Bishop Museum, 1945.)

There are many more explanations and tales, but identity for many in the valley is about the gridiron. There is no confusion about Nanakuli football in 2022. After years of struggle, the Golden Hawks rule in Division II of the Oahu Interscholastic Association. Coach Kili Watson’s team went 7-0 in league play, then repelled Kaimuki and Kaiser in the playoffs to capture their first league crown since 2014.

Nanakuli (9-1 overall) will host Pac-Five (3-4) on Saturday in the opening round of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division II State Championships.

The Wolf Pack went 1-4 in ILH D-I/II competition. Running back/linebacker Blade Kaululaau, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound senior, is a standout on a team that continues to battle despite adversity. The program lost its longtime practice field (Mid-Pacific) last year and commutes to different fields to get practices in.

Last year’s starting quarterback, Ezekiel Rodrigues, transferred to Open Division powerhouse Mililani, where he is a starting safety. Koki Kaai filled in for Pac-Five, and the Wolf Pack won their first two games over Pahoa, 36-0, and Kalaheo, 41-0.

Coach Kena Heffernan’s squad pulled out a win over Punahou I-AA for their lone league victory.

Nanakuli is peaking. The last time Nanakuli had this kind of production offensively and defensively was in ’14. That squad was 10-0 before falling to Kamehameha-Hawaii in the state final. Under Keala Watson, Kili Watson’s cousin, the Golden Hawks rolled that momentum into ’15. Nanakuli was 7-3 that season, but lost to Kaimuki in the state tournament.

Then came a mandatory promotion to Division I in ’16. With a depleted roster hit hard by graduation, Nanakuli went 0-8.

Kili Watson became head coach in ’17 and the Golden Hawks went 1-7, then 0-10 in the next two seasons.

They returned to D-II in ’19 and went 5-4. They began the season with a nonconference win over Molokai, and later lost to a talented Roosevelt squad in the playoffs. The Golden Hawks mustered a competitive season despite tremendous adversity. During that time, some players left at mid-season to start practicing with a Pylon team.

“We ended 2019 with only 19 players. The JV ended with 15,” Watson said.

Almost simultaneously, blessings began to shower the shrunken program. Rather than depart and play for bigger programs with more shine, student-athletes from Nanakuli Intermediate bucked the trend in football, softball, volleyball and other sports.

In ’21, Nanakuli’s varsity team had nearly 40 players, more than double what it had to end the ’19 season. This fall, they’re at 47 varsity players, and the program fielded a JV squad that won the D-II league title.

“This is a big senior class, 21 seniors,” Coach Watson said. “They’ve always been tight since their freshman year.”

It always comes full circle for the most faithful and most loyal in the Valley. Perhaps the best of Nanakuli’s teams were the 1983 and ’84 squads. The ’83 Golden Hawks won the OIA crown under Sam Delos Reyes, long before Open Division and classifications. Nanakuli lost to Saint Louis in the Oahu Prep Bowl, 15-12.

“Our team believes we’re one of the best teams Nanakuli has had,” senior wide receiver David Kalili said. “One thing Coach Kili did was bring the alumni to talk with us before and after practice.”

Among their guest speakers was Nainoa Banks, the playmaking QB from the ’14 squad.

“They laid the foundation for us,” Kalili said.

Paving the way in ’22 is a nimble, savvy offensive line: left tackle Jayden Dela Cruz (6-2, 270, Fr.), left guard Mykenessey Conrad (5-11, 255, Sr.), center Kanai Acosta-Mendoza (5-10, 190, Sr.), right guard Shane Calarruda (6-1, 315, Jr.) and right tackle Francis Pa‘aluhi (6-3, 240, Sr.).

“Our O-line coaches, Keala Watson and Jamar Aleka, do a great job at establishing the best scheme and developing the needed techniques and IQ,” Kili Watson said.

With converted tight end Hansen Salausa-Kaawa at quarterback, Nanakuli has run the ball 321 times for 1,903 yards. Salausa-Kaawa has kept defenses honest with 197 pass attempts, but he has also been efficient with 1,527 yards and 19 TDs, and just eight picks.

A wealth of playmakers at RB and receiver is another factor that makes this a legacy Golden Hawks team. Allen Mahoe III (551 rushing yards, eight TDs), Christian Asinsin (455 yards, eight TDs) and Nathan “Big Nate” Pele-Tukumoeatu (419 yards, six TDs) provide an absurd level of depth.

Kalili (41 receptions, 713 yards, 11 TDs) is a primary target, but Mahoe and Pele-Tukumoeatu, a 6-3, 240-pound force of nature, are dangerous in open space.

“Our defensive captains are Kana‘i, Kainalu Lewis and Cyprus Rombawa-Kai-Rivera. They carry extra responsibilities as captains and have done a phenomenal job,” Watson said. “Kana‘i is soft-spoken, but very disciplined. Kainalu is our realist and always makes sure our defense is grounded. Cyprus is a workhorse and finds competition in everything.”

Kapaa at No. 7 Waipahu

Division I First round

7 p.m. Friday

After winning the OIA D-I crown, there was no actual reward for the Marauders. The setup of host sites left MIL champion King Kekaulike with the No. 1 seed, and BIIF champion Honokaa with the No. 2 seed. Both teams have first-round byes.

Meanwhile, defending D-I state champion Kapaa (5-3, 5-1 KIF) and Waipahu (9-1, 6-0 OIA Division I regular season) square off for a chance to play in the semifinals.

“I think this is the first time ever,” Waipahu coach Bryson Carvalho said of the Waipahu-Kapaa showdown. “They look big on film. Whenever we play outer-island teams, it’s hard. You don’t know any comparative teams.”

Kapaa played OIA D-I runner-up Aiea on Aug. 6, losing 41-17. A week later, Kapaa hosted Saint Louis and fell, 49-6.

“Their most recent film against Waimea and Kauai, seeing what they do now and kind of compare it to what they did against Aiea, that’s what I found myself doing,” Carvalho said.

Kapaa was a ground-and-pound machine in 2021, and that them remains similar now. Highly recruited Solomone Malafu was an All-State linebacker last season, but is listed as a defensive end. He still plays some running back, but has only a handful of carries this season. Last year, he broke off a 96-yard TD run in the state final.

With 13 scholarship offers, the 6-1, 225-pound senior committed to UCLA on Oct. 29.

Whether Malafu plays on offense, the essence of the ground-and-pound is with the trench men, led by Lono Aki, a 6-5, 415-pound senior.

“That’s our strength. We’ve got a very young offensive line, Koa (Kanakaole) is 6-4, 315 and he’s a beast. Just a sophomore. We haven’t used ‘Mone hardly at all (on offense). He missed a lot of our season games. He missed the first three (KIF) games,” Kapaa coach Mike Tresler said, noting that the offense has two senior starters. “Every game, we were out five to six starters. We still have three starters out, but we got some of them back.”

Often lining up in a four-wide shotgun set, the Warriors pummel defenses on the ground. Aki is often on the move, a mobile mountain man.

“They try to pull with him. The quarterback is pretty good. They almost go into this wildcat (formation) look. Jet sweeps, counters. They like to establish the run,” Carvalho said. “And 12 (Evan Daligdig) can throw it.”

Waipahu has made do with various injuries. RB Anieli Talaieai missed time with an injury, but Braeden Togafau stepped up. Talaieai is back for the state tournament this weekend. QB Joshua “JJ” Manu went down with a season-ending injury, but uber-talented Tama Uiliata moved from WR to QB. With freshman Elijah Mendoza at QB, Waipahu rallied past Aiea to win the title last week.

“Having Eli at quarterback means Tama is back at wide receiver, slot, and it’s a huge advantage,” Carvalho said. “And he is a returner, and defensive back. We gain so much by having Eli.”

“We definitely have some film and we like our chances. Waipahu is definitely, to beat Aiea twice, that’s something because is a really good team. I know they average 295 up front and throw the ball, but at that level and playing somebody different, someone that doesn’t know us well, I think that we match up well,” Tresler said.

Defensively, defensive lineman Bruno Likio (5-11, 215) and linebacker Eli Keoho have fared well when offenses try to stay away from Malafu.

“Bruno is a beast,” said Tresler, a former defensive back at Hawaii. “His get-off is incredible.”

Aiea at No. 8 Lahainaluna

Division I First round

7 p.m. Friday

The Lunas have mastered the art of deception, using misdirection out of the single wing, modified it out of a shotgun, adapted a tight-end set while polishing that jet sweep — all to accomplish the same highly successful results.

Their ability to implement personnel for each package is something few college programs, like Boise State, have executed in years past. RB Kaulana Tihada (653 yards, eight TDs) leads an attack that features a truckload of playmakers. He is a younger brother of former standout Josh Tihada. Slotback/defensive back Avery Baybayan and defensive lineman/tight end Keawe Kane-Keahi (6-2, 200) are also crucial components on both sides of the ball.

“We watch the film all the time on these guys. They’re very well-disciplined. Not very big, but like ‘Iolani, they’re well-coached,” Aiea coach Wendell Say said. “Our kids have to stay focused. We try to chart their plays and they come out in so many formations. It’s unreal. So we’re trying to make sure our kids can identify the formations.”

The Lunas (9-0, 8-0 MIL regular season) have dealt with the loss of QB Noa Gordon, who suffered a collarbone injury against Maui at mid-season. He is set to return next week, if Lahainaluna can get past Aiea (7-3, 5-1 OIA D-I reg. season).

Aiea can run the ball effectively with Kaimana Lale-Saole and Kobe Higa, but Na Alii are at their most dangerous with Ezekiel Olie in grip-it-and-rip-it mode. The junior has passed for 2,880 yards and 29 TDs.

He utilizes a talented group of receivers led by Jayden Chanel (59 catches, 1,011 yards, 12 TDs), Geronimo Ulgaran (77, 897, nine) and Rico Figueroa (52, 664, eight).

The key might be Olie’s sixth sense in the pocket. Though he has only 11 rushing yards on paper, his elusiveness and ability to pick up first downs on scrambles can be a back-breaker.

“We went scout them. Aiea is a heavy passing team and their quarterback can do it all. That’s what we’re preparing for defensively. He likes to scramble and when he’s out there, he’s dangerous,” Lunas co-head coach Dean Rickard said. “We want to contain him in the pocket.”

Meanwhile, the Lunas spent Tuesday practicing at the nearby district park as fire raged nearby.

“The whole side of the mountain was burning, similar to the one four years ago. during the hurricane,” Rickard said. “School is canceled for tomorrow (Wednesday). It came within 100, 200 yards of the campus. The fire department was using our field for a (water) dropoff spot. Right now, it’s a flare here and there. Hopefully, the wind doesn’t pick up. It’s been dry as heck here.”

Moving sites to practice changed the practice plan somewhat.

“It might have been a blessing in disguise. We were able to focus on the mental aspect of assignments in our walk-through,” Rickard said.

This will be the second off-island trip for Aiea, which played in Washington two months ago.

Kaiser vs. Waimea

Division II First round

At Hanapepe Stadium, 1 p.m. Saturday

Waimea (6-2, 4-2 KIF) is the KIF’s D-II representative as the league has two teams in state-tournament play for the first time. The Menehune gave league champion Kapaa two close battles before losing. The 3-0 loss on Oct. 29 allowed Kapaa to win the league title.

Kaiser (6-4, 5-2 OIA D-I regular season) won the OIA D-II title in ’21, then reached the league final this season before losing to Nanakuli, 35-21. The Cougars have never been to Waimea, or Hanapepe Stadium.

“We’re really impressed with Waimea. They’re really tough and physical on both sides of the ball,” Kaiser coach Tim Seaman said. “They are always in the right spot and are fundamentally sound. Offensively, they do a great job changing up formation-wise. Their offensive line is outstanding, and their skill guys are tough to stop.”

RB Aukai Emayo and QB Kameron Apilado lead Waimea’s ground attack.

Waimea’s surge into D-II title contender status isn’t a surprise to long-timers. The Menehune once ruled the KIF back in the 1990s with playmakers like Jordan Dizon, who went on to play at Colorado. This year’s squad blew out Kaimuki, 48-6, on Aug. 6, then went to King Kekaulike and won, 21-10, on Aug. 13.

Meanwhile, Kaiser QB Easton Yoshino passed for 2,842 yards and 34 TDs before suffering an injury late in the season. Donovan Reis moved from WR to QB. Reis, who caught 42 passes for 616 yards and nine TDs this season, limped his way through the OIA D-II final against Nanakuli.