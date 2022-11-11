comscore Column: A welcome home to Vietnam veterans
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: A welcome home to Vietnam veterans

  • By Jose Cabrera
  • Today
  • Updated 6:37 p.m.
  • Jose Cabrera, Humana’s MarketPoint director for Hawaii, served in the U.S. Army as a military police officer, military intelligence analyst and infantry officer from 2000-2011.

    Jose Cabrera, Humana’s MarketPoint director for Hawaii, served in the U.S. Army as a military police officer, military intelligence analyst and infantry officer from 2000-2011.

Over the last two decades, we have all watched ceremonies on TV, or maybe even in person, welcoming home hundreds of thousands of troops from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Uncertainty from a GOP Congress

Scroll Up