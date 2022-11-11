comscore Land Board gives homeowners 2 years to remove seawall
Land Board gives homeowners 2 years to remove seawall

  By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.

The Land Board on Thursday unanimously approved a settlement agreement between the state and Denise and James O’Shea, who were accused in 2017 of building an illegal seawall on Sunset Beach that stands 15 feet tall, 46 feet long and 8 feet thick at its base. Read more

