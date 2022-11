Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

>> Tanaka of Tokyo Restaurants Ltd. has announced the promotion of Calvin Yamasaki to senior vice president and chief administrative officer. He joined Tanaka of Tokyo in 1999. Yamasaki will work directly with the chairman and CEO, and assist with expansion planning as a member of the executive committee.

>> Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has announced the hiring of two people:

Heidi Hurley has been hired as an account manager III in the Commercial Operations unit. Hurley, who operates from the Kona office on Hawaii island, brings 12 years of insurance experience to the Atlas team from her previous position at Hawaii Dental Service.

Melissa Freitas has been hired as an account manager in Commercial Operations. Freitas will also operate from the Kona office. She has seven years of insurance experience.

Correction

Calvin Yamasaki is senior vice president and chief administrative officer of Tanaka of Tokyo Restaurants Ltd. An On the Move item on Page B3 Thursday used his former title.

