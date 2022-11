Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For Samuta Avea, the action begins with the olfaction. In the long day's journey into night games, Avea admitted, "I can't wait to smell the popcorn."

Practices in Gym II and video sessions in the locker room are helpful in preparation. “But there’s nothing like game days,” Avea said. “Smelling the popcorn. The familiar people at the security entrance. Hearing ‘Hawaii Five-O’ when we run out. It’s a different feeling on game day, just a totally different ambience.”

For the first time in 32 months, Avea will be in a Hawaii uniform for an official NCAA basketball game when the Rainbow Warriors open the 2022-23 season. Because of the pandemic restrictions, Avea opted out of the 2020-21 season to train on the mainland. A back injury and ensuing rehabilitation sidelined him last season.

“Some things were in my control, some things weren’t,” Avea said of the two-year interruption. “It taught me how to keep perspective and stay mentally strong. I’m happy to be out there with my guys again. It’s time to go.”

Associate head coach John Montgomery said Avea essentially had to “re-teach himself” to adjust to the speed and physicality of the sport. “He’s back,” Montgomery said. “He’s healthy. … He’s a team captain, and an emotional leader for us.”

Avea, who is 6-6, is an aggressive finisher on drives and cuts, as well as an outside shooter whose 3-point accuracy improved from 22.7% in 2018 to 34.8% two seasons later. He hit 83.3% from the free-throw line in 2019-20. Because Avea can play the two and four, he will be counted on as a weak-side rebounder and lengthy defender.

The versatility of Avea, Zoar Nedd and Beon Riley is redefining the position. They are not just wings because they can attack the lane; not small forwards because they can defend the post or hound off guards.

“I like the idea of positionless basketball because we have a lot of pieces that can do a lot of things well,” Riley said.

Riley, at 6-6 and a slimmed-down 220 pounds, embraces the multiple duties of the three position. “We have to be able to defend, rebound, take care of the ball, make open shots, get to the paint, and create for others,” Riley said.

Last year, Riley moved to power forward when the ’Bows downsized their lineup. He has defended every position.

“I’ve always fluctuated playing one through five,” Riley said. “Now I’m playing the two, three and four.”

Despite his physical appearance, Riley never played organized football. Instead, he competed in another contact sport that required endurance and accuracy.

“I used to play water polo growing up,” Riley said. On offense, he was the hole set, positioned near the 2-meter marker from the opponent’s goal. On defense, he was the hole guard who defended the set.

“There are a lot of things that go on in water polo, and a lot of things that don’t get called,” Riley said. “It’s a sport where you have to be mentally and physically strong.”

On the basketball court, Riley is a mix of agility and ferocity. Last season, he averaged 2.1 rebounds per 10 minutes, and 40.4% of his rebounds came off the offensive glass.

“Beon is a prolific offensive rebounder,” Montgomery said. “He’s one of the best offensive rebounders in our league. He has to continue to get into the paint and score, but also make plays for others. He’s improved his shot.”

Last season, Riley missed his first 12 3-point shots. After that, he connected on 57.1% launched from behind the arc.

Nedd, a fifth-year ’Bow and Kapolei High graduate, started in last week’s exhibition against Hawaii Hilo. “He’s a guy you’ve got to guard,” Montgomery said. “You can’t leave him open because he’s going to knock it down. He’s a leader. He’s very vocal. He’s Mr. Consistent.”

Ryan Rapp and Matija Svetozarevic are transfers whose roles will expand as they continue to learn the ’Bows’ schemes. Neither arrived on the Manoa campus until August.

Rapp, who grew up in Melbourne, Australia, played in 54 games in three years at Washington State. In one of his four starts in 2020-21, he pulled down eight rebounds in the Cougars’ upset of UCLA. Rapp, who is 6-5, also can play both guard spots.

Svetozarevic, who was born and reared in Serbia, played in 28 games, starting one, in his only season at Portland. “He’s a really talented scorer,” Montgomery said. “He’s strong, he’s tough, he can shoot the ball.”

Avea said: “Everybody is contributing to be a piece to the puzzle. As long as we do our job, we’ll make sure the puzzle turns out the way we like it.”