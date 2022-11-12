Letter: Certain rules must be part of gun carry right

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The right to bear arms is protected under the Second Amendment. But rules and regulations must be defined and implemented to protect the general public.

First, the applicant’s personal profile must indicate no criminal history. Second, the applicant must provide proof of insurance coverage to carry the weapon to be licensed.

The weapon must be brought into the licensing division for all pertinent information to be registered, including type of weapon, model, serial or identification number, before a gun license is issued.

Third, the applicant should be photographed holding the weapon to be licensed. Fourth, the applicant must carry a weapon permit at all times, and a copy of continuous, up-to-date insurance coverage required before the gun permit is renewed.

Failure to adhere to compliance standards would result in surrendering the weapon to the Honolulu Police Department. Failure to comply would result in forfeiture of the weapon and a fine.

This process will secure the rights of qualified applicants to bear arms while protecting the public at the same time. Let’s make Hawaii the role-model state to the rest of the country. God bless America.

Patrick N. Custino

Kaneohe

