Hawaii veterans pay tribute to World War I generation
Hawaii News

Hawaii veterans pay tribute to World War I generation

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:41 p.m.
  MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Members of the Saint Louis School JROTC Color Guard presented colors Friday at the Waikiki Natatorium War Memorial during a ceremony honoring those from Hawaii who served in World War I.

    MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Members of the Saint Louis School JROTC Color Guard presented colors Friday at the Waikiki Natatorium War Memorial during a ceremony honoring those from Hawaii who served in World War I.

  MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Ron Lockwood, state commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, saluted Friday at the Waikiki Natatorium War Memorial to honor those who served in World War I.

    MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Ron Lockwood, state commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, saluted Friday at the Waikiki Natatorium War Memorial to honor those who served in World War I.

Veterans left flowers and lei by a stone embedded with a plaque honoring the war dead, including the 101 from Hawaii. Read more

