Hawaii veterans pay tribute to World War I generation
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 10:41 p.m.
MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Members of the Saint Louis School JROTC Color Guard presented colors Friday at the Waikiki Natatorium War Memorial during a ceremony honoring those from Hawaii who served in World War I.
MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Ron Lockwood, state commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, saluted Friday at the Waikiki Natatorium War Memorial to honor those who served in World War I.
