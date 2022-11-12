Hawaii judges, attorneys rock for public-interest advocacy
By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:36 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Judicats played Thursday at Rock for Justice IV, a fundraiser supporting Advocates for Public Interest Law summer stipends for University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law students. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sabrina McKenna sang and played lead guitar for the group.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
First Circuit District Court Judge William Domingo, left, performed with Supreme Court Associate Justice Sabrina McKenna and other members of the Judicats during Thursday’s fundraiser.