Leaky hull sinks 76-foot vessel at Ala Wai harbor

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:29 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Coast Guard and Honolulu fire officials worked late Thursday night to save a vessel at slip 664 of the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor, but repairs failed. The boat was sunk by Friday morning.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Coast Guard and Honolulu fire officials worked late Thursday night to save a vessel at slip 664 of the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor, but repairs failed. The boat was underwater by Friday morning, drawing onlookers.

A 76-foot boat with a leaky hull sank Friday at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor despite efforts by the Honolulu Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard to pump water from the vessel. Read more

