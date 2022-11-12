Leaky hull sinks 76-foot vessel at Ala Wai harbor

By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Coast Guard and Honolulu fire officials worked late Thursday night to save a vessel at slip 664 of the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor, but repairs failed. The boat was underwater by Friday morning, drawing onlookers.