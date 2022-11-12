comscore Veterans, families remember the fallen at Punchbowl
Veterans, families remember the fallen at Punchbowl

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM People gathered Friday to remember U.S. service members on Veterans Day at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. Holding a salute during the national anthem was Adm. John Aquilino, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Pipe major Kim Greely of the Celtic Kula Pipeband of Hawai‘i performed “Amazing Grace.”

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Friday’s Veterans Day event at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific featured a ceremonial wreath presentation by U.S. Marine Howard Douglas as dignitaries, military leaders, veterans and other attendees watched in silence.

For years now the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific has been exhuming the remains of unidentified service members for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to identify. Read more

