Veterans, families remember the fallen at Punchbowl
By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:44 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
People gathered Friday to remember U.S. service members on Veterans Day at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. Holding a salute during the national anthem was Adm. John Aquilino, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Pipe major Kim Greely of the Celtic Kula Pipeband of Hawai‘i performed “Amazing Grace.”
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Friday’s Veterans Day event at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific featured a ceremonial wreath presentation by U.S. Marine Howard Douglas as dignitaries, military leaders, veterans and other attendees watched in silence.