comscore Voter apathy reaches record in Hawaii’s general election
Hawaii News

Voter apathy reaches record in Hawaii’s general election

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Elections specialist Doris Lam, right, watches as cars queue up to drop ballots at the drive-thru drop box at Honolulu Hale on Nov. 5.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Elections specialist Doris Lam, right, watches as cars queue up to drop ballots at the drive-thru drop box at Honolulu Hale on Nov. 5.

Hawaii reached a record-low voter turnout for the general election as only 48.4% of the state’s voters bothered to cast ballots. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii agency picks 4 planned mid-income affordable-housing projects to subsidize

Scroll Up