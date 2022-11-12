comscore Familiar faces lead Hawaii over Mississippi Valley State in a loud season opener at home
Familiar faces lead Hawaii over Mississippi Valley State in a loud season opener at home

  By Stephen Tsai
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Noel Coleman went to the hoop against Mississippi Valley State’s Danny Washington.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Bernardo da Silva and Samuta Avea helped Hawaii outrebound MVSU 43-23 on Friday night.

The Hawaii basketball team pumped up the volume in a season-opening 72-54 victory over Mississippi Valley State in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

