Aiea uses extra week to earn stunning win over Lahainaluna on Maui in state tournament

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:59 p.m.
  • ANDREW VILET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Aiea’s Kaimana Lale-Saole breaks a tackle by Lahainaluna on Friday.

  • ANDREW VILET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Aiea’s Kaimana Lale-Saole celebrated a touchdown during a state playoff game at Lahainaluna on Friday.

Two weeks after losing to Waipahu in the OIA championship, Na Alii, without multiple key starters, handed MIL champion Lahainaluna its worst loss in the state tournament on Maui. Read more

