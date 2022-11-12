Waipahu rallies to stun Kapaa in state football

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Romeo Tagata returned a blocked punt 8 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 8:23 remaining as Waipahu rallied from a 22-point deficit for a stunning 49-41 win over Kapaa on Friday night in the opening round of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships.

OIA Division I champion Waipahu (10-1 overall) plays at top-seeded ‘Iolani on Nov. 19 in a semifinal matchup.

KIF champion Kapaa, which won the D-II state crown last year, closed its season 5-4 overall.

“I feel great, honestly. We did well,” said defensive end Solomone Malafu, who committed to UCLA recently. “We came pretty far knowing that we came from D-II. In D-I, we shocked their team and their fans. Offensively, we did a great job. Everyone was balling. Forty-one points by our offense. The better team wins always.”

The pivotal play involved a delayed punt rush by Seth Setu, who broke through three blockers to snuff the punt. Tagata’s return gave Waipahu its first lead of the game, 41-35.

“He made that play on his own,” Waipahu coach Bryson Carvalho said of Setu. “Sometimes, players make their own plays.”

Samu Niuatoa then intercepted a pass by Kapaa quarterback Kapono Na-O, and on the next snap, Waipahu’s Tama Uiliata found Chazen Rodillas-Vesido open on a seam route for a 31-yard TD. After Anieli Talaeai’s 2-point run, Waipahu led 49-35 with 8:04 left.

Another pick by Niuatoa helped Waipahu seal the win. Waipahu made it interesting with a bad snap, followed by an accidental kneel-down by its punter with less than three minutes left. Na-O’s 3-yard TD run cut Waipahu’s lead to 49-41 with 1:30 remaining.

Waipahu recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock on Kapaa, which had no timeouts left.

“I was just hoping and praying. I just did my best. My team got my back. I did my part, they did the rest, and my coaches did a hell of a job,” said Uiliata, who passed for 106 yards and two TDs, and ran for 96 yards and another TD.

Uiliata, the leading receiver in OIA D-I, had a spectacular stint at QB when starter JJ Manu suffered a season-ending injury during the regular season. On Friday, freshman Elijah Mendoza, who led Waipahu to victory in the OIA title game, got his second start.

Down 35-13 late in the first half, Waipahu made the switch and Uiliata led the Marauders’ rally.

“I just wanted to win. The score in the first half was very depressing, but our team gave me confidence. I give credit to them,” Uiliata said. “Coach said if it’s not there, take off.”

Kapaa took advantage of Waipahu miscues and the Marauders struggled to handle the Warriors’ read-option attack for the entire first half. Kapaa led by 22 points in the second quarter.

Waipahu’s adjustments in the second half involved crashing the inside gaps.

“We just had to submarine the middle, that was our thing,” Carvalho said. “The big play for us as a staff was the quarterback pull (a handoff), run up the middle. All of that is trap plays, chopping down, and it worked.”

Kapaa saw similar defensive adjustments in KIF play, coach Mike Tressler said, from title contender Waimea. But stopping Uiliata was almost impossible.

“We had a good game plan, stuck to it and executed, but our concern was if they put No. 2 at quarterback. Holy smokes, man, we thought we could at least slow him down, but it’s hard to game plan with an athlete like that. He’ll kill you with his legs and he killed us throwing the ball. The guy is a nightmare.”

On Waipahu’s third play from scrimmage, Kapaa’s defense struck big on a 39-yard pick-6 by Mahana Alameda. The Warriors led 7-0 with 9:47 to go in the first quarter.

Waipahu’s second series included a sack by Kapaa’s Connor Kitamura. On the next play, cornerback Steeler Burley intercepted Mendoza’s sideline pass.

Five plays later, Kapaa hit pay dirt again on a 15-yard keeper by Na-O. The Warriors led 14-0 with 5:47 to go in the first quarter.

After gashing Waipahu’s defense for two drives, Kapaa’s next possession ended with its first turnover. Na-O tossed a high lob toward the left sideline that was intercepted by Jonah Galanto, who returned the ball 40 yards to the Kapaa 8-yard line.

Talaeai scored on a 4-yard run and the Marauders were within 14-7 with 3:16 to go in the first quarter.

The tide completely turned for Waipahu on its first snap after a Kapaa punt. Talaeai burst up the middle for a 77-yard TD run. The PAT kick was blocked, and Waipahu was within 14-13 with 57 seconds to go in the first quarter.

After a 50-yard kickoff return by Jayze Sasil, Kapaa needed just three plays to revist the end zone. Kamalei Gonsalves scored on a 22-yard jet sweep with 11:26 to play in the second quarter, opening the lead to 21-13.

After a Waipahu punt, Kapaa began its next series at the Marauders’ 39-yard line. The Warriors drove to the 4, lost 2 yards on a run and moved back to the 11 after a false start. The Warriors sent Malafu into the game, and he scored on an 11-yard run to the left for a 28-13 Kapaa cushion with 4:34 left in the second quarter.

A shanked 13-yard punt by Waipahu gave the visitors the ball at the Marauders’ 33-yard line. Waipahu’s defense stiffened and Kapaa lined up for a 38-yard field-goal attempt when the Marauders jumped offside on fourth-and-4.

On the next snap, Na-O had his first completion of the game, a 21-yard pass to Gonsalves for a TD. Kapaa led 35-13 with 1:36 to go in the first half.

Uiliata took the reins at QB for Waipahu, leading the offense on a six-play, 80-yard scoring drive. He lofted a perfect 44-yard TD pass to Jayvren Pinera to cut the lead to 35-19 with 35.9 seconds to go in the first half. The extra-point kick caromed off the left goal post and was no good.

By intermission, Na-O had 100 rushing yards on 16 carries. However, two Kapaa offensive linemen suffered injuries during the third quarter.

Waipahu’s opening drive of the second half ended on a fumbled snap on fourth-and-2, but the home team scored on its next series — Talaeai on a 9-yard blast off left tackle. He also reached the end zone on the 2-point conversion to bring the Marauders within 35-27 with 6:49 left in the third quarter.

Na-O connected with Gonsalves for a key 33-yard gain on third-and-7. Kapaa burned its third timeout of the second half before Rapozo attempted a 27-yard field goal. His kick was wide right with 2:31 left in the third quarter.

Moments later, Waipahu drove 80 yards in 12 plays , helped by two offside penalties by Kapaa . Uiliata capped the march with a 27-yard keeper to the end zone. Talaeai rumbled over the goal line on the 2-point attempt to tie the game at 35 with 11:49 remaining.

—

WAIPAHU 49, KAPAA 41

At Waipahu

Kapaa 14 21 0 6 — 41

Waipahu 13 6 8 22 — 49

KAPA—Mahana Alameda 39 interception return (Christopher Rapozo kick)

KAPA—Kapono Na-O 15 run (Rapozo kick)

WAIP—Anieli Talaeai 4 run (Xavier Transfiguracion kick)

WAIP—Talaeai 77 run (kick blocked)

KAPA—Kamalei Gonsalves 22 run (Rapozo kick)

KAPA—Solomone Malafu 11 run (Rapozo kick)

KAPA—Gonsalves 21 pass from Na-O (Rapozo kick)

WAIP—Jayvren Pinera 44 pass from Liatama Uiliata (kick failed)

WAIP—Talaeai 9 run (Talaeai run)

WAIP—Uiliata 27 run (Talaeai run)

WAIP—Romeo Tagata 8 blocked punt return (kick failed)

WAIP—Chazen Rodillas-Vesido 31 pass from Uiliata (Talaeai run)

KAPA—Na-O 3 run (kick blocked)

RUSHING—Kapaa: Na-O 26-126, Gonsalves 6-32, Waikahekili Makepa 7-26, Malafu 1-11, Nainoa Simmons-Kaohelaulii 3-9, TEAM 2-(minus 13). Waipahu: Talaeai 18-143, Uiliata 11-96, Braeden Togafau 3-4, Elijah Mendoza 2-(minus 12), Tai Aipia-Barrett 1-(minus 13), TEAM 4-(minus 23).

PASSING—Kapaa: Na-O 4-13-3-80. Waipahu: Uiliata 4-8-0-106, Mendoza 2-8-2-31.