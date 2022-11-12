Waipahu rallies to stun Kapaa in state football
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:36 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Waipahu running back Anieli Teleaai celebrated after scoring a touchdown against Kapaa on Friday.
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Waipahu running back Anieli Teleaai breaks downfield on the way to a touchdown against the Kapaa Warriors during the first half.
-
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Waipahu quarterback Liatama Uiliata throws the football against the Kapaa Warriors during the first half.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree