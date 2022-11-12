comscore Waipahu rallies to stun Kapaa in state football
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Waipahu rallies to stun Kapaa in state football

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Waipahu running back Anieli Teleaai celebrated after scoring a touchdown against Kapaa on Friday.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Waipahu running back Anieli Teleaai celebrated after scoring a touchdown against Kapaa on Friday.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Waipahu running back Anieli Teleaai breaks downfield on the way to a touchdown against the Kapaa Warriors during the first half.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Waipahu running back Anieli Teleaai breaks downfield on the way to a touchdown against the Kapaa Warriors during the first half.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Waipahu quarterback Liatama Uiliata throws the football against the Kapaa Warriors during the first half.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Waipahu quarterback Liatama Uiliata throws the football against the Kapaa Warriors during the first half.

OIA Division I champion Waipahu (10-1 overall) plays at top-seeded ‘Iolani on Nov. 19 in a semifinal matchup. KIF champion Kapaa, which won the D-II state crown last year, closed its season 5-4 overall. Read more

Previous Story
How the Hawaii and Utah State football teams match up
Next Story
Television and radio – Nov. 12, 2022

Scroll Up