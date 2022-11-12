Utah State sends Hawaii to its 4th consecutive loss

Cooper Legas threw three touchdown passes and Calvin Tyler Jr. rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown to lead Utah State to a 41-34 win over Hawaii tonight at Ching Complex.

Ike Larsen sealed the game with a 36-yard pick-six with 4:33 remaining to give the defending Mountain West Conference champion Aggies (5-5, 4-2) their seventh consecutive victory over Hawaii, which dropped to 2-9 overall and 1-5 in league play.

Hawaii has lost four straight matching its longest streak since 2018.

UH quarterback Brayden Schager finished 23-for-46 for 306 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted three times to match his total from his last seven games.

UH was just 4-for-14 on converting third downs and committed 10 penalties.

Jonah Panoke caught his first career touchdown for UH in his return from a collarbone injury and Caleb Phillips caught the other TD on a 31-yard pass on fourth-and-6 with 12:26 remaining to cut the deficit to 34-24.

UH forced a three-and-out to get the ball back quickly and drove inside the USU 35. Schager completed a long pass to Jalen Walthall inside the 10, but it was called back on a holding penalty.

UH had a number of crippling penalties in key situations.

Hawaii got the ball back with 5:28 remaining but Schager was intercepted by Larsen, who took it back to the house to ice the game.

Tylan Hines, who had only two touches on offense in the first half, broke a 69-yard touchdown run with 3:33 remaining. Hawaii got the ball back less than 30 seconds later after forcing a punt and drove 89 yards to the USU 1-yard line. They failed twice to run it in and then spiked the ball on third down. Matthew Shipley kicked a 19-yard field goal to make it a one-score game but the Aggies recovered the onside kick.

Hawaii’s final home game of the season is next Saturday against UNLV.

