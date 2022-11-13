Letter: Power rate change would be a penalty

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In the article, (“Hawaiian Electric ordered to revamp power rate structure” (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 7), you report that the change “will give customers the opportunity to explore rate options and save money.” But you ignore the equally accurate description that probably matters more: This change will penalize all of us who want to use electricity when we need it the most.

The change may make Hawaii “the head of the class nationally,” but the class you’re talking about is a place where freedom to do what makes sense ends up costing more.

The state Public Utilities Commission does not have my thanks, by a very long shot.

Jim Newman

Waianae

