Letters

Letter: Great editorial, but you missed target

  Today

Renewable energy through solar and photovoltaic systems are for wealthy homeowners. It does not help up to 60% or 70% of our population — basically renters and condominium owners who don’t have roofs and can’t benefit from available renewable energy programs (“New rates could boost renewables,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Nov. 8). Read more

