Letter: Return Hawaiian lands for lo‘i kalo

Congratulations to Gov.-elect Josh Green. I admire his commitment to the people of Hawaii nei.

If my calculations are correct, the state of Hawaii possesses more than 13,000 acres of land developed by Native Hawaiians as lo‘i kalo.

Some of this land has since been redeveloped and cannot reasonably be returned to cultivation. Nevertheless, much of it has not been redeveloped and could be put back into production.

It would be a wonderful legacy to make these lands available to taro farmers once again.

Thomas S. Dye

Chinatown

