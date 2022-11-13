comscore On Politics: Dr. Josh Green will need to hone emergency room skills to become successful Gov. Green
Editorial | On Politics

On Politics: Dr. Josh Green will need to hone emergency room skills to become successful Gov. Green

  • By Richard Borreca Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Josh Green spoke to supporters after the first printout Tuesday night at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Josh Green spoke to supporters after the first printout Tuesday night at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

We can assume that now as governor, Green will be changing out of the scrubs as he goes on to become Hawaii’s gubernatorial attending physician. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Voting on Election Day

Scroll Up