This week’s synopses

“Dearest Lady”

Episodes 113-114

6:40 p.m. today

Heung-gia goes to Chairman Baek for help; he turns her down. Se-ran comes across a USB that shows her mother’s true self. Heung-gia is in a real predicament. She is able to survive everything but she’s at her wits’ end.

Episodes 115-116

7:45 p.m. today

Jean-paul gives up on trying to find his family. He gets a call from Bobae that she’s found her brother. Byung-gi leaves for Canada and asks Sae-rom if she wants to go with him. She tells him she can’t abandon her mother. Heung-gia, who lives in hiding, runs into Ah-reum as she is packing up to leave.

“Goodbye to Goodbye”

Episodes 21-22

6:45 p.m. Monday

Sang Jin is in hot water at his job. Young Hee cries her heart out hearing Sang Jin’s news, telling him his job was her pride. Young Hee decides to divorce Sang Jin. Jung Hyo confronts her father about his past. Min Soo and Jung Hyo break down in tears hearing Young Hee’s confession.

Episodes 23-24

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Min Soo tells his father about the conscription. Ok Ja parades around the marketplace with Yoo Yeon. Young Hee opens up to Jung Hyo, saying how much she appreciates Jung Hyo.

“Secret House”

Episodes 29-30

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Tae-hee holds the evidence of Sook-jin’s involvement in Kyeong-seon’s attempted murder. Tae-kyung tries to kidnap Kyeong-­seon again. Chairman Nam gets suspicious about Sook-jin’s demeanor toward Tae-hee. Kyeong-seon disappears again and Ji-hwan tries to find her.

Episodes 31-32

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Ji-hwan agrees to marry Tae-hee to take revenge on Tae-hyung. Joo-hong is dumbfounded when Ji-hwan takes Tae-hee’s hand and goes into Sook-jin’s. No one welcomes Ji-hwan at Chairman Nam’s residence. ­Joo-hong tries to persuade Ji-hwan to change his mind. Chairman Nam asks Tae-hee to go to the hospital.

“Uncontrollably Fond”

Episode 7

7:50 p.m. Friday

Junyeong tries to push No Eul away. Confused, No Eul refuses to back off and stays by Junyeong’s side. Jungeun gets suspicious about Jitae and No Eul. ­Eunsoo starts looking into Junyeong’s condition.

Episode 8

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Yoo Na gives an interview, making her relationship with Junyeong public. Junyeong and Jitae run into each other at No Eul’s house, causing tension. Junyeong takes No Eul to meet his mother.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.