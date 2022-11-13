Land board approves new lay net rules for fishers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Fishers will have to obtain a permit to use lay nets in state waters following a rule change approved Thursday by the state Board of Land and Natural Resources. Read more

The change eliminates the requirement that lay net fishers register each net with the Department of Land and Natural Resources. The permits will be issued free to Hawaii residents and active-duty military personnel and their family members, but for nonresidents the fee is $25.

The permits will allow the Division of Aquatic Resources to track the number of lay net fishers on a yearly basis, according to a DLNR news release, while promoting compliance and helping the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement crack down on the illegal use of lay nets.

Other rule amendments include clarifying that it is unlawful to leave a gill net unattended for any length of time and adopting civil asset forfeiture as an enforcement tool.

The changes will go into effect 10 days after the governor signs off.