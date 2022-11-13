comscore Land board approves new lay net rules for fishers
Hawaii News

Land board approves new lay net rules for fishers

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:46 p.m.

Fishers will have to obtain a permit to use lay nets in state waters following a rule change approved Thursday by the state Board of Land and Natural Resources. Read more

Previous Story
Hilo woman pleads guilty to trafficking in fentanyl tablets, methamphetamine

Scroll Up